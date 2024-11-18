Nearly 90% of consumers plan to celebrate Thanksgiving
Traditional grocers expected to beat out big box stores on holiday meal shopping
November 18, 2024
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and nearly nine out of every 10 consumers plan to celebrate the food-focused holiday, according to a report released Thursday from data analytics company Numerator.
Numerator’s survey of 5,347 consumers showed that 87% of respondents plan to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, and more than a quarter of them plan to spend more this year than in 2023.
“Thirty-two percent of shoppers say they will spend between $100–$199 on their Thanksgiving items, while 31% of shoppers say they will spend between $50–$99. Nearly half (48%) say they plan to spend the same as last year, while 28% say they plan to spend more,” the report noted.
Nearly half of respondents (49%) are planning the celebration one to two weeks in advance, with 70% planning to gather with friends and family, 55% planning to cook at home, 27% planning to decorate their home, 26% planning to host a Thanksgiving dinner, and 14% planning to travel.
Food, beverages, and alcohol will be the biggest purchases at 89%, 32%, and 31%, respectively, according to survey respondents. Eighteen percent said they plan to purchase decorations.
Wine is expected to be the biggest seller this year at 70%, followed by beer at 52%, and spirits at 44%.
Traditional grocery stores are expected to take the lion’s share of the profits this year, as 73% of survey respondents said they plan to do their shopping there. Nearly half of respondents (49%) said they will shop at big box stores like Walmart and Costco for their Thanksgiving meals. Twenty percent plan to make at least one purchase at a liquor store.
Brands expected to get a big boost this year include Stove Top (4.7 times increase), Cool Whip (4.1x), French’s (3.4x), Jiffy (3.4x), Butterball (2.9x), Reddi-Whip (2.9x), Carnation (2.8x), Ocean Spray (2.7x), King's Hawaiian (2.5x), and Martha White (2.5x).
About the Author
You May Also Like