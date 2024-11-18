Nearly 90% of consumers plan to celebrate Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and nearly nine out of every 10 consumers plan to celebrate the food-focused holiday, according to a report released Thursday from data analytics company Numerator.

Numerator’s survey of 5,347 consumers showed that 87% of respondents plan to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, and more than a quarter of them plan to spend more this year than in 2023.

“Thirty-two percent of shoppers say they will spend between $100–$199 on their Thanksgiving items, while 31% of shoppers say they will spend between $50–$99. Nearly half (48%) say they plan to spend the same as last year, while 28% say they plan to spend more,” the report noted.

Nearly half of respondents (49%) are planning the celebration one to two weeks in advance, with 70% planning to gather with friends and family, 55% planning to cook at home, 27% planning to decorate their home, 26% planning to host a Thanksgiving dinner, and 14% planning to travel.

Food, beverages, and alcohol will be the biggest purchases at 89%, 32%, and 31%, respectively, according to survey respondents. Eighteen percent said they plan to purchase decorations.

Wine is expected to be the biggest seller this year at 70%, followed by beer at 52%, and spirits at 44%.

Traditional grocery stores are expected to take the lion’s share of the profits this year, as 73% of survey respondents said they plan to do their shopping there. Nearly half of respondents (49%) said they will shop at big box stores like Walmart and Costco for their Thanksgiving meals. Twenty percent plan to make at least one purchase at a liquor store.

Brands expected to get a big boost this year include Stove Top (4.7 times increase), Cool Whip (4.1x), French’s (3.4x), Jiffy (3.4x), Butterball (2.9x), Reddi-Whip (2.9x), Carnation (2.8x), Ocean Spray (2.7x), King's Hawaiian (2.5x), and Martha White (2.5x).