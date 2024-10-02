Halloween is right around the corner, and grocers are tapping into the power of pumpkin-flavored products to drive higher sales, according to a new report from data analytics firm Grocery Doppio.

The report noted that 61% of shoppers said they plan to spend as much or more this fall, and more than one in five (23%) said they’re going to increase their spending on candy.

Meanwhile, of the 113 grocery executives surveyed, 8.4% expect to see increased sales on pumpkin-flavored products.

“While these items make up a small portion of the overall assortment, they consistently drive higher sales, especially as impulse buys,” the report noted. “Retailers can benefit by strategically placing these items to capture attention and increase basket sizes during the busy fall season.”

More than half (57%) of the 1,266 shoppers surveyed for the study said inflation worries haven’t changed their spending plans, 79% of grocers said shoppers are still actively looking for deals and promotions, and 66% of grocers plan to increase their promotional efforts in Q4.

The report noted that the demand for pumpkin-flavored products has risen steadily in recent years and “carved out a strong market presence, consistently driving sales during the fall.”

“As consumers remain enthusiastic about pumpkin flavors, the market for these products offers continued growth opportunities for retailers,” the report noted. “These products also often are impulse purchases, further boosting sales.”

Most shoppers who try pumpkin-flavored products during the fall do so because of tradition or to celebrate the season. Eighty-six percent do so for tradition, 71% because of limited availability, 64% for unique flavors, and 53% to try something new.

“For grocery retailers, the seasonal appeal of fall products presents a significant opportunity,” the report noted. “Shoppers are drawn to pumpkin-flavored and other fall-themed items because they associate these flavors with tradition, enjoy their limited-time availability, and appreciate the unique taste they offer.

“Many are also open to trying new products, adding to the excitement of the season. Retailers can tap into this enthusiasm by introducing creative, limited-time fall items and promoting them as special, must-try treats. Highlighting these products in stores and marketing campaigns can encourage trial and impulse purchases, driving season sales and deepening customer engagement.”