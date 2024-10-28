Tops Markets brings back holiday bonus deal

Tops Friendly Markets has announced the return of a Christmas sales deal for shoppers—now in its ninth year.

Starting November 3, shoppers at the Williamsville, N.Y.-based grocer can save $10 on gift cards from over 25 area retailers and restaurants. Tops has additionally added seven new partners to the offering this year.

For every grocery purchase of $50 or more, shoppers will earn one gift point that can then be redeemed at checkout for a gift card with a $50 value for $40 at participating stores and restaurants. There’s no limit to how many times shoppers can use the promotion, which runs until December 28, 2024 (gift points must be redeemed by January 4, 2025).

Participating stores include: Applebee’s; Barnes & Noble; Best Buy; Cabela’s; GAP; Macy’s; Spafinder; Uber, and others.

New partners this year include Athleta; Lowes; Cheesecake Factory; and Foot Locker, among others.

A full list of participating stores and restaurants is available here.

Tops Markets operates 152 grocery stores spanning New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including one franchise location. The retailer has over 14,000 associates across its footprint.