Sponsored By

Walmart kicks off holiday deals in October due to consumer demand

According to the retailer, this year, nearly 50% of consumers will start their holiday shopping as early as August and September

Chloe Riley, Executive Editor

September 19, 2024

1 Min Read
Walmart will also offer a Thanksgiving meal this year at a lower price than it did last year.Walmart

Walmart is launching its holiday shopping deals earlier than ever this year, citing consumer demand.

This year, the retailer says that nearly 50% of consumers will start their holiday shopping as early as August and Sept. 1, as shoppers remain price-conscious and plan ahead to maximize holiday budgets.

As a result, Walmart says it will start its holiday deals in October, including its first Holiday Deals event of the season and the return of its inflation-free holiday meal – weeks earlier than previous years.

“We know many of our customers are beginning to prepare for their holiday celebrations early, and we’ve adapted our approach to best meet their needs,” said Latriece Watkins, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S.

The retailer’s first Walmart Holiday Deals event runs Oct. 8-13, with deals across electronics, home, fashion, toys and more, from both owned and Walmart Marketplace assortments.

Beginning Oct. 8 at 12 a.m. eastern time on Walmart.com and the app, Walmart+ members get exclusive early access to shop the deals, 12 hours earlier than non-members. The online event will open up to non-members that same day at 12 p.m. eastern tim, with in-store deals starting on Oct. 9.

Walmart will also offer a Thanksgiving meal this year at a lower price than it did last year. This year’s meal offering serves up to 10 people and includes turkey (under $1/lb.), trimmings, and dessert – for less than $7 per person.

Walmart will also offer its holiday meal weeks earlier this year, starting Oct. 14-Dec. 25 in stores and on Walmart.com.

New also this year, shoppers can gift the complete holiday meal for pickup or delivery.

About the Author

Chloe Riley

Chloe Riley

Executive Editor, Supermarket News

Chloe Riley is the Executive Editor of Supermarket News, which delivers the ultimate in competitive business intelligence, news and information for executives in the food retail and grocery industry. A graduate of the School of Journalism at Columbia College Chicago, Chloe previously served as a Digital Strategist at SEO firm Profound Strategy, Associate Editor at B2B hospitality mag HOTELS Magazine, as well as CEO of her own digital strategy company, Chlowe. She lives in Woodstock, Illinois. 

Email her at [email protected], or reach out on LinkedIn and say hi. 

See more from Chloe Riley
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

Read more

thumbnail
Finance
Weis Markets to buy two family owned grocery stores in PennsylvaniaWeis Markets to buy two family owned grocery stores in Pennsylvania
thumbnail
Food Accessibility
Georgia senator targets food deserts via tax credit billGeorgia senator targets food deserts via tax credit bill
thumbnail
Meat
5 things: What’s the true cost of food?5 things: What’s the true cost of food?
thumbnail
Mergers & Acquisitions
Analysts: FTC should win Kroger, Albertsons merger caseAnalysts: FTC should win Kroger, Albertsons merger case
thumbnail
Retail Labor
Sam’s Club and Walmart supply chain teams to mergeSam’s Club and Walmart supply chain teams to merge