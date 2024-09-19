Walmart kicks off holiday deals in October due to consumer demand

Walmart is launching its holiday shopping deals earlier than ever this year, citing consumer demand.



This year, the retailer says that nearly 50% of consumers will start their holiday shopping as early as August and Sept. 1, as shoppers remain price-conscious and plan ahead to maximize holiday budgets.



As a result, Walmart says it will start its holiday deals in October, including its first Holiday Deals event of the season and the return of its inflation-free holiday meal – weeks earlier than previous years.



“We know many of our customers are beginning to prepare for their holiday celebrations early, and we’ve adapted our approach to best meet their needs,” said Latriece Watkins, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S.



The retailer’s first Walmart Holiday Deals event runs Oct. 8-13, with deals across electronics, home, fashion, toys and more, from both owned and Walmart Marketplace assortments.



Beginning Oct. 8 at 12 a.m. eastern time on Walmart.com and the app, Walmart+ members get exclusive early access to shop the deals, 12 hours earlier than non-members. The online event will open up to non-members that same day at 12 p.m. eastern tim, with in-store deals starting on Oct. 9.



Walmart will also offer a Thanksgiving meal this year at a lower price than it did last year. This year’s meal offering serves up to 10 people and includes turkey (under $1/lb.), trimmings, and dessert – for less than $7 per person.



Walmart will also offer its holiday meal weeks earlier this year, starting Oct. 14-Dec. 25 in stores and on Walmart.com.



New also this year, shoppers can gift the complete holiday meal for pickup or delivery.