With Black Friday over, grocers focus on holiday deals

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and it’s go time for grocery retailers aiming to attract customers before the January shopping lull.

Kroger has kicked off the post-Black Friday shopping season with its 12 Merry Days of Deals sale, running from Dec. 4-15.

The event offers one digital deal every day, but those offers must be redeemed by Dec. 17. The digital-only deals are available on the Kroger website and app and can be redeemed up to five times each per transaction, the grocer said in a press release.

Those deals can be picked up in-store or received via Kroger Pickup and delivery.

The grocery chain is also using the 12 Merry Days of savings event to celebrate National Cookie Day on Dec. 4. Through Dec. 10, members of Kroger’s loyalty program can claim a free two-count pack of Bakery Fresh Hot Cocoa Cookies with the purchase of any 12-count Bakery Fresh Cookies.

Meanwhile, Dollar General also got a head start on holiday deals, announcing its 24 Days of Savings promotion in late November.

Like Kroger’s promotion, the advent calendar-style promotion offers a new item on promotion each day through Dec. 24. That’s in addition to Dollar General’s Decked Out in Deals promotion that includes discounts on more than 6,000 items.

Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers, which operates 168 locations across 21 states, is also jumping into the holiday promotion game with its Holly Deals sale, which runs from Dec. 7-23.

That promotion will offer savings of up to 50% off on products in popular holiday categories like party foods, baking and cooking goods, health and beauty, stocking stuffers, and vitamins/supplements.

The first day of the event, the family-owned natural grocery chain is holding a Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt event beginning at 11 a.m. The chain will hide 20 candy canes at each of its 168 stores, and shoppers who find them will win a gift card to the store worth $5-$50. Additionally, the first 200 customers in the store will receive a free cup of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coffee along with a holiday-themed treat.

Natural Grocers is also working to boost its online presence, announcing deals on Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok. Through Dec.4, the grocer is offering shoppers the chance to win one of three $100 Natural Grocers gift cards on its Instagram site.

The holiday shopping season is expected to be particularly strong, if this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales give an indication.

It’s too early to tell how the sales days went for all grocery retailers, but the online retail giant, Amazon, announced on Tuesday that the shopping period between Nov. 21 and Dec. 2, known by some as Black Friday Week, was its biggest shopping event yet.

“Throughout the month of December, customers can continue to discover trending gifts in Amazon's Holiday Shop from top brands like Dyson, Ninja, Sony, and YETI; and shop by theme and price point including White Elephant Gifts Under $5, Decor by Occasion, and Premium Gifts,” the retail giant said.

Amazon also announced that from Dec. 3-14, it’s offering discounts of up to 40% on fashion and fitness products from brands like Columbia, Hugo Boss, and Lacoste.

“Customers can find something for everyone on their list with hundreds of millions of products across more than 35 popular product categories—including over 300 million items available with fast, free Prime delivery, essential for any last-minute gift shopping,” the retailer said.