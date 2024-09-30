Sponsored By

Costco, Walmart keep an eye on possible port strike

Costco says plans are in place if something happens on Tuesday

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

September 30, 2024

Rows of cargo shipping containers at a port.
The International Longshoremen’s Association and the United States Maritime Alliance remain at a stalemate in contract negotiations.Getty Images

Tens of thousands of longshore workers are ready to strike early Tuesday morning, impacting grocery deliveries for retailers like Costco and Walmart. 

The International Longshoremen’s Association and the United States Maritime Alliance remain at a stalemate in contract negotiations, impacting cargo deliveries along the East Coast and the Gulf of Mexico. The ILA’s 85,000 members want a wage increase. Negotiations between the two sides are not scheduled to happen before a 12:01 a.m. Tuesday deadline.

“ILA longshore workers deserve to be compensated for the important work they do keeping American commerce moving and growing,” the ILA said in a press release. “Most of these foreign-owned shipping companies are engaged in a ‘make and take’ operation: They want to make their…profits at United States ports…and take those earnings out of this country and into the pockets of foreign conglomerates.”

The ILA accuses shippers of “gouging” customers resulting in increased costs to American consumers. Shippers are now charging $30,000 for a full container, an increase from $6,000 a container just a few weeks ago, according to the ILA.

“In just a short time they went from $6,000 to $18,000 to $24,000 and now $30,000,” the ILA said.

Costco addressed the possibility of a longshoreman strike during its earnings call on Sept. 26.

“The port strike is something we’ve been watching very closely for some time,” said Costco CEO Ron Vachris.

The warehouse retailer said a limited amount of food and sundries arrive via cargo shipments, and its imports are primarily non-food items. Costco said it has contingency plans in place in case of a strike and has ordered holiday items in advance. The retailer also could look at moving goods to different ports.

“Our buyers are all over it,” said Vachris. “They’re watching it closely and we’ve taken as many preemptive measures as we could to prepare for this.”

Costco said contracts have locked in freight rates for now, but if a disruption does take place those prices could go up.

Walmart was the top U.S. company using imports at East Coast and Gulf ports over the last year, according to Import Genius, which specializes in trade data.

Walmart has not responded to a request for comment in time for the publication of this story.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

