Giant Food announces price drops

The east coast grocer is cutting prices on produce, dairy, and meat

Chloe Riley, Executive Editor

January 28, 2025

Exterior of a Giant Food store
Over the last nine months, Giant has lowered the price of hundreds of items.Shutterstock

Giant Food is rolling out even more price cuts.

The east coast grocer is expanding its “Fresh Low Prices” in categories including fresh produce, dairy, meat, and pantry staples. Reduced price items will have the blue “Fresh Low Price” tag on item.

Over the last nine months, Giant has lowered the price of hundreds of items across their private brand portfolio which includes the Giant brand, Nature’s Promise, Taste of Inspirations, Smart Living, Always My Baby, Companion, and CareOne.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we understand the challenges they face with rising costs,” said Tonya Douglas, SVP of Merchandising at Giant Food.

Last year, grocers announced price cuts in spades as a means of cutting a break to inflation-weary consumers. Retailers like Target, Walmart and Aldi all slashed prices towards the end of 2024. More recently, on Tuesday, U.S. legislators called on President Donald Trump to fulfill his campaign promise to lower grocery prices for American families via a letter outlining various strategies for reducing prices.

Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md., and operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 employees. Included within the 163 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations.

Read more about:

Giant FoodGiant Food Stores

About the Author

Chloe Riley

Chloe Riley

Executive Editor, Supermarket News

Chloe Riley is the Executive Editor of Supermarket News, which delivers the ultimate in competitive business intelligence, news and information for executives in the food retail and grocery industry. A graduate of the School of Journalism at Columbia College Chicago, Chloe previously served as a Digital Strategist at SEO firm Profound Strategy, Associate Editor at B2B hospitality mag HOTELS Magazine, as well as CEO of her own digital strategy company, Chlowe. She lives in Woodstock, Illinois. 

Email her at [email protected], or reach out on LinkedIn and say hi. 

See more from Chloe Riley
