San Diego Grocery Outlet bans unaccompanied minors

A Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood of San Diego is no longer allowing minors into the store unless they’re accompanied by an adult and is prohibiting backpacks, according to NBC 7 San Diego.

The local news station reported on Thursday that the store manager said the store is “practically overrun with shoplifting and disruptive social media stunts.”

The supermarket now has signs on the door that reads: “Must be 18 years of age or older with I.D. or with parent to shop, buy, or purchase in the store.”

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market could not immediately be reached for comment.

One shopper interviewed for the story said she’s seen minors grab products and run out of the store. One manager, whose identity was withheld for the story, said that shoplifting is not the only problem, noting that kids will throw products and record pranks on customers for social media posts.

The problem has also plagued other nearby shops, according to the story.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is not the only supermarket to impose policies that aim to reduce shoplifting. A Washington, D.C., Giant Food implemented a rule in May disallowing suitcases, duffel bags, and other large bags into the store. Giant Food amended the rule in August allowing bags that measure 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches.

Similarly, a Washington, D.C., Harris Teeter announced in April that it was banning duffel bags, large backpacks, roller bags, and suitcases.