SpartanNash’s new format continues to grow

The retailer opens a second store with a refreshed strategy

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

October 10, 2024

1 Min Read
The entrance to SpartanNash's corporate headquarters showing a sign with the SpartanNash logo.
The reformatted Family Fare concept focuses on fresh meal solutions and convenience. SpartanNash

SpartanNash opened its second reformatted Family Fare store this week.

The grand opening happened in Sparta, Mich., on Tuesday and festivities will continue through Friday.

The reformatted Family Fare concept focuses on fresh meal solutions and convenience. The first store to open with this strategy was in Holland, Mich., in August.

“We gained valuable insights from the success of our Holland store concept and have incorporated those into our Sparta location,” said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Bennett Morgan. “Our goal with this project long-term is to continue listening closely to both our shoppers and associates, evolving and shaping the future of grocery shopping with solutions that truly meet the needs of the communities we serve.”

Along with the Sparta opening, SpartanNash, based in Byron Center, Mich., lowered the prices on more than 6,000 products.

Here are some of the highlights of the reformatted Sparta store:

  • $20 healthy meal kits that can be prepared in 20 minutes or less

  • A chef-driven grain bowl program featuring international flavors like zaatar, gochujang, and chimichurri

  • Curated specialty cheese selections focusing on Michigan- and Wisconsin-made cheeses

  • Fried sandwiches, including Alaskan wild-caught cod, crispy chicken with hot honey, and pork loin

  • A bulk jerky bar

  • Mac-and-cheese options incorporating craft beer, BBQ pulled pork, and basil pesto chicken

  • A candy station with brands from the past

The SpartanNash store in Sparta will host a carnival-themed celebration with free food and games on Friday.

SpartanNash operates 147 stores primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
