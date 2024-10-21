Amazon to open 20 new pharmacies in 2025

While pharmacy chains across the U.S. are struggling in bankruptcy and closing hundreds of brick-and-mortar locations, Amazon is poised to capture a greater share of the drug market with plans for 20 new pharmacies next year.

The Seattle-based retail giant announced on Monday that the new pharmacies will enable customers to get rapid delivery of their medications through the online pharmacies, which will be located at Amazon’s Same-Day Delivery sites.

Amazon did not reveal all 20 locations of the new pharmacies, but a few of the cities include Boston, Dallas, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and San Diego.

Dr. Vin Gupta, chief medical officer of Amazon Pharmacy, said in a press release that speed of delivery and accessibility are critical for patients.

"There's often an important window of time after getting diagnosed when it's most vital to start your medication,” Gupta said. “At Amazon, we're using our world-class delivery capabilities to get medicine to patients within hours of being prescribed. This rapid access increases the likelihood patients engage immediately in their care and adhere to treatment routines, which is shown to improve health outcomes."

By the end of 2025, nearly half (45%) of U.S. customers should have access to prescriptions through the same-day delivery program.

Amazon said in the press release that “pharmacy deserts” are growing, citing an article in the Journal of the American Medical Association that notes the closures of pharmacies in communities across the country are resulting in “health care gaps.”

“In the US, CVS announced plans to close 900 stores in the next three years, and Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy. As pharmacies close, more and more individuals are left without easy access to medications, with disproportionate consequences for certain communities,” the study noted.

Amazon said traditional mail-in prescription services can take up to 10 days to arrive, explaining that the expansion of Amazon Pharmacy’s same-day delivery will bridge “health care accessibility divides.”

“We employ hundreds of pharmacists to ensure the highest quality clinical care and oversight of our growing pharmacy operations. We’re pairing our clinical teams with Amazon’s leading engineers to help customers enjoy a simple checkout experience, clear pricing directly on our site, and fewer hoops to jump through when seeking care,” John Love, VP of Amazon Pharmacy, said in the press release.

While smaller than Amazon Pharmacy’s existing pharmacy fulfillment centers, the new pharmacy sites will serve to complement the online retailer's larger counterpart.

“These large dedicated pharmacies are optimized to efficiently handle recurring prescription orders for customers who need medications regularly, plus provide rapid shipments to their surrounding metro areas. The flexible, modular strategy allows Amazon Pharmacy to provide affordable, efficient prescription delivery on-demand across the country,” the company said.