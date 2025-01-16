Sponsored By

Automation firm Symbotic to buy Walmart’s robotics business for $200MAutomation firm Symbotic to buy Walmart’s robotics business for $200M

The deal is part of an agreement to expand the retailer’s automated supply chain

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

January 16, 2025

1 Min Read
A Walmart sign in front of a store.
Walmart will also fund a development program, paying Symbotic some $520 million.Getty Images

AI tech company Symbotic Inc. will acquire Walmart’s robotics business for $200 million, the automation firm announced Wednesday.

Biggest news for grocery?

The deal is part of an agreement to expand the retailer’s automated supply chain. Symbotic will work with Walmart to create an AI-enabled robotics platform that will result in accelerated online pickup and delivery options at its delivery centers. Walmart will fund that development program and pay Symbotic $520 million, including some $230 million at closing, for the agreement which includes an initial order affecting hundreds of stores.

It’s already begun

Walmart has already started the process of upgrading its regional distribution centers with high-tech automation systems installed within its Buckeye, Ariz., and Searcy, Ark., locations late last year. Once complete, the centers will be able to ship nearly double the number of cases compared to a traditional regional distribution center while evolving manual jobs into those that offer new skills in robotics and tech.

By the numbers

  • Walmart has been using Symbotic’s software and robotics platform at all 42 regional distribution centers in the U.S since 2017

  • The retailer’s store-fulfilled deliveries grew almost 50% year over year in the third quarter last year

Read more about:

Walmart

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

A store closed sign in red and white letters
Independents / Regional Grocers
5 things: Independent grocers are dwindling
5 things: Independent grocers are dwindling
A Schnucks Caper Cart.
Grocery Technology
Instacart pushes Caper Carts to independent grocers
Instacart pushes Caper Carts to independent grocers
A Family Dollar sign on the left and a Dollar General sign on the right.
Grocery Operations
Price check: Family Dollar, Dollar General stores fined for overcharging customers
Price check: Family Dollar, Dollar General stores fined for overcharging customers
A robotic hand holding a grocery cart
Grocery Technology
How AI, and the automated store ecosystem, will transform stores in the next decade
How AI, and the automated store ecosystem, will transform stores in the next decade
A King Soopers sign in front of a store.
Retail Labor
King Soopers, Colorado UFCW staring at contract deadline
King Soopers, Colorado UFCW staring at contract deadline