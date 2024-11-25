DoorDash adds 5 regional grocers

Last-mile delivery service DoorDash has brought five more grocery chains into the fold, announcing new partnerships on Monday with regional chains Fresh Encounter, Fruitful Youth, Plum Market, Robért Fresh Market, and Stew Leonard’s.

Still riding high on its third-quarter earnings report released in late October, Fuad Hannon, vice president of New Verticals at DoorDash, said 2024 has been “a monumental year for DoorDash’s grocery business” with many grocery chains joining the platform.

"On-demand delivery continues to play an essential role in consumers’ daily routines as the percentage of consumers that shop across grocery on DoorDash has continued to grow significantly,” Hannon said. “We're proud to partner with these beloved local grocers so consumers can enjoy the best of their neighborhoods—whether they’re ordering from their staple grocer or discovering a new favorite."

The San Francisco-based delivery service said its grocery business has grown substantially since launching in 2020, and it has partnered with a wide variety of grocers in the last year, including all Ahold Delhaize USA banners, Haggen, H Mart, La Michoacana, Rouses Markets, Save A Lot, Vallarta Supermarkets, all Wakefern Food Corp. banners, Wegmans, and others.

The delivery service has also seen substantial growth in its loyalty rewards program, DashPass, which hit a milestone of 18 million members in Q3.

“They're everywhere. We're not differentiating between urban and suburban. We see strength across the board, which you see in the overall share gains that we had in the quarter as well,” said DoorDash Chief Financial Officer Ravi Inukonda in the company’s Q3 earnings call.

The five new regional grocery partners includes: