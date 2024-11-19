Sponsored By

DoorDash, Instacart announce holiday deals

The two delivery services are upping the ante with discounts and new tech offerings

Timothy Inklebarger, Editor

November 19, 2024

Delivery driver with groceries
Both San Francisco-based companies announced new perks.Shutterstock

Last-mile delivery companies Instacart and DoorDash are going head to head in the battle for holiday delivery dollars, with both San Francisco-based companies announcing new perks on Monday.

Instacart announced the launch of Express Lane, a service for its Instacart+ loyalty members, offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more. That’s a reduction from the typical $35 minimum requirement for free delivery. 

Instacart said the move was aimed at helping consumers making last-minute shopping trips during the busy holiday season, noting that “according to Instacart purchasing data from the 2023 holiday season, the share of $10-$20 basket size orders were up to three times higher around Thanksgiving and Christmas compared to the yearly average.”

Meanwhile, DoorDash also aims to help customers “spend less time running errands” with new features that allow them to search for items across multiple merchants with “prices and estimated delivery times displayed all in one view.”

DoorDash users can also now import grocery shopping lists from Apple’s iOS platform. The delivery company is also offering $20 off retail orders of $60 or more for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. That offer runs from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.

