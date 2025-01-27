Sponsored By
Badge, NoxuData, and Workrz are all in the running

Supermarket News Staff

January 27, 2025

The winner will present their pitch to all attendees during a Midwinter Executive Conference keynote session.FMI—The Food Industry Association

FMI Midwinter is fast-approaching and with it, a chance for three emerging tech companies to battle it out for a spot on the Midwinter stage.

The show takes place Jan. 30 through Feb.2 at the JW Marriott Marco Island in Marco Island, Fla. and includes speakers like Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes, PepsiCo CEO North America Steven Williams, and others.

Finalists for the FMI tech Pitch competition include the technology companies Badge, NoxuData, and Workrz—all of which will have a chance to showcase their solutions to the Midwinter audience. Each semifinalist will give a seven-minute pitch to a panel of judges and live audience. The winner will present their pitch to all attendees during a Midwinter Executive Conference keynote session.
The pitch competition was open to any technology solution provider with less than $5 million in funding.

Finalist details:

  • Badge's no-code mobile wallet platform allows retailers to reach in-store customers with an app-like, personalized experience within the Apple, Google and Samsung Wallets without downloading an app or creating an online account

  • NoxuData specializes in advanced data solutions for the food industry, using AI-powered analytics to optimize operations. Their platform leverages multi-agent architectures, offering users an interactive experience with a CPG data analyst rather than a simple chatbot

  • Workrz is a flexible job-sharing platform that connects freelancers and businesses. It combines flexibility with long-term frontline employment, enabling service workers to fill multiple part-time roles that fit their schedules while reducing businesses' high turnover rates

“The food industry continues to invest in technology business solutions. Food retailers alone spent more than $10 billion on technologies, including data analytics and AI, to improve efficiency and the customer experience,” said Doug Baker, vice president of industry relations for FMI. “Our FMItech Pitch Competition finalists offer game-changing business solutions addressing crucial issues facing the food industry—the evolving customer experience, technology and workforce.”

