Geissler’s adds Instacart Smart Carts in all locations

The east coast retailer is the first grocer to replace a majority of its traditional shopping carts with Caper Carts

Supermarket News Staff

November 15, 2024

An Instacart smart cart at a store
Geissler’s first partnered with Instacart in 2023 to launch same-day delivery.Instacart

Geissler’s Supermarkets has announced that it will roll out Caper Carts, Instacart's AI-powered smart carts, to all seven of its locations across Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Geissler’s, a seven-store Independent Grocers Alliance retailer with locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts, said in a press release that it is the first grocer to replace a majority of its traditional shopping carts with Caper Carts at all locations.

The new carts sync directly to LEF, Geissler’s loyalty program. The screens on the cart will also surface relevant product recommendations and display offers based on where the customer is in the store.

“We’re excited about the immediate benefits and what’s to come,” said Bob Rybick, CEO and President of Geissler’s Supermarkets.

Geissler’s first partnered with Instacart in 2023 to launch same-day delivery. With the introduction of Caper Carts, the grocer is the first in Massachusetts and Connecticut to launch with the smart cart tech.

