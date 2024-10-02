Sponsored By

Giant Eagle’s expanded tech partnership aims to cut delivery driver wait times

The AI-powered location technology helps identify which driver is arriving for specific orders

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

October 2, 2024

1 Min Read
The front of a Giant Eagle store.
The extended collaboration will now streamline operations for third-party delivery drivers and offer real-time alerts integrated into an app. Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle has expanded its partnership with Flybuy, an omnichannel location platform, to enhance last-mile delivery and cut avoidable delivery driver wait times by 50% or more, the grocer announced Monday.  

The extended collaboration will now streamline operations for third-party delivery drivers and offer real-time alerts integrated into an app. 

Across the grocery industry, the average wait time for grocery delivery drivers to pick up an order is less than 10 minutes, according to the Cranberry Township, Pa.-based grocery retailer, and the new tech has reduced the wait time to an average of 2.5 minutes. 

The AI-powered location technology helps identify which driver is arriving for specific orders, improving driver selection and coordination, Giant Eagle said. 

The enhanced tech partnership is the third announced by Giant Eagle over the last few months.

In June the grocer announced shoppers could use SNAP benefits through the Instacart app and website and the Upside app to take advantage of cash-back promotions in grocery, fuel, and convenience. 

Giant Eagle has more than 470 stores throughout Western Pennsylvania, North Central Ohio, Northern West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana.

