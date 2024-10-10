Sponsored By

H-E-B now accepting Apple Pay and similar services

The Texas grocery chain says digital tap-to-pay is among its most requested services from customers

Timothy Inklebarger, Editor

October 10, 2024

H-E-B storefront
The new payment method will be available at all cash registers, self-checkout lanes, and the grocer’s in-store restaurant and pharmacies.H-E-B

Digital tap-to-pay service, which enables customers to use smartphone wallets for payment, is coming to H-E-B and Mi Tienda stores, the San Antonio-based grocer announced on Monday.

The phased rollout began on Oct. 7, and will allow shoppers to make payment with Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay, H-E-B said in a press release. 

The new payment method will be available at all cash registers, self-checkout lanes, and the grocer’s in-store restaurant and pharmacies. The digital wallet technology will not be available at H-E-B fuel pumps, but customers can use tap-to-pay on gas purchases at the fuel station payment window. 

“At H-E-B, we’re always exploring a broad range of technologies to enhance how customers shop and pay for products,” H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing and Payments Ashwin Nathan said in the press release. “This has been one of the most requested services we have received from our customers and partners, and we are excited to now make this popular technology available at all our H-E-B locations.”  

The grocer began offering tap-to-pay at its Central Market and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores over the summer. H-E-B operates 435 stores in Texas and Mexico. 

The rollout will begin in San Antonio and take about a month to install across all of its stores.

About the Author

Timothy Inklebarger

Timothy Inklebarger

Editor

Timothy Inklebarger is an editor with Supermarket News. 

