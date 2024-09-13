H Mart partners with DoorDash
Aveda also signed up
September 13, 2024
DoorDash today announced several new partnerships to help consumers navigate the new season.
The new merchants joining DoorDash are include:
H-Mart, the largest Asian supermarket chain in the U.S., provides an selection of groceries, everyday essentials, and other products from over 75 locations across the U.S.
Aveda, creator of plant-powered, Vegan beauty products for hair, skin, and body. Consumers can purchase products from more than 65 stores for on-demand delivery
Today, DoorDash has over 115,000 non-restaurant stores on the Marketplace in North America, including the beauty, retail, and grocery stores.
These new partners will also be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fee, reduced service fees, and member-only benefits on eligible orders from restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.