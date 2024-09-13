Sponsored By

H Mart partners with DoorDash

Aveda also signed up

Supermarket News Staff

September 13, 2024

New merchants to DoorDash include H Mart and Aveda.Getty Images

DoorDash today announced several new partnerships to help consumers navigate the new season.

The new merchants joining DoorDash are include:

  • H-Mart, the largest Asian supermarket chain in the U.S., provides an selection of groceries, everyday essentials, and other products from over 75 locations across the U.S.

  • Aveda, creator of plant-powered, Vegan beauty products for hair, skin, and body. Consumers can purchase products from more than 65 stores for on-demand delivery 

Today, DoorDash has over 115,000 non-restaurant stores on the Marketplace in North America, including the beauty, retail, and grocery stores. 

These new partners will also be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fee, reduced service fees, and member-only benefits on eligible orders from restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.

Supermarket News Staff

