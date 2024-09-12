Hungryroot launches new ‘SmartCart’ AI tool

Hungryroot has launched SmartCart, an AI system comprised of ten machine learning models that integrate into an operations research algorithm.

SmartCart analyzes millions of data points to recommend healthy groceries, recipes, and essential supplements, the online retailer said in a press release.

Customers who use SmartCart order twice as often on Hungryroot as customers who shop on their own, Hungryroot said. Some 90% of SmartCart customers report progress in their health goals since joining the service, and on average, they save three hours each week on meal planning, shopping, and cooking. They also discover 3 times more food than shopping on their own.

The tech integrates ten machine learning models that each serve a distinct purpose in finding the best foods and supplements to help you meet your needs. One of the models predicts the categories of foods you'll want based on your recent ordering behavior — three smoothies and four dinner servings, for example. Another model, built using Generative AI and an approach similar to ChatGPT, analyzes recent orders, cross-references data from other users, and applies machine learning to suggest the ideal characteristics of your next order — low sodium, quick-to-prepare meals, or high protein, on-the-go snacks, for example.

Hungryroot developed SmartCart from scratch using new code written by its in-house team of data scientists.

SmartCart is now available to all Hungryroot customers and is already responsible for driving hundreds of millions of sales for the company, promising a new era of AI-driven healthy living.