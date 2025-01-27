Retail media in grocery has a problem with proving results, and Kroger is no exception.

The Cincinnati-based grocery giant aims to solve that problem through its new incremental sales measurement tool, created in partnership with technology and marketing company The Trade Desk.

Kroger Precision Marketing, the retail media arm of Kroger, announced in mid-January that the new incremental measurement tool goes beyond counting website clicks and impressions.

The new tool accounts for organic sales—sales that would have taken place irrespective of the retail media influence.

“This ensures that only the true sales lift driven by the advertising is credited, giving brands a more accurate view of their impact,” the grocer said in a press release. “To achieve this, our approach uses a control audience that mirrors the exposed audience, ensuring both groups share identical purchase behaviors except for the media exposure.

“By isolating and measuring the difference, advertisers can confidently understand their true campaign effectiveness.”

The grocer plans to expand this functionality to other demand-side platforms (DSPs), or software tools advertisers use to buy ads, available through Kroger’s advertising network.