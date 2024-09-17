Sponsored By

Lunds & Byerlys digitizes refrigeration compliance management

Platform addresses EPA’s expanded Section 608 requirements

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

September 17, 2024

1 Min Read
Lund & Byerlys will use a refrigeration management platform that automates leak detection and compliance management.Lunds & Byerlys

Lunds & Byerlys, based in Edina, Minn., is partnering with facility management solutions provider Facilio to digitize its refrigeration compliance management and store facilities operations.

Facilio’s integrated refrigeration compliance management solution addresses the EPA’s Proposed AIM Act, which expands Section 608 requirements to include refrigeration appliances with 15 pounds or more of hydrofluorocarbon refrigerant.

Under the Clean Air Act rule, supermarkets are required to monitor, repair, and document commercial refrigerant leaks, with potential fines reaching up to $57,617 per violation per day.

Lund & Byerlys will use a refrigeration management platform that automates leak detection and compliance management. The system performs leak inspections every 45 days and if a leak is found it generates a leak event for corrective action.

In addition to refrigeration compliance tracking, the platform also offers integrations between its work order management system, existing accounting software, and third-party IT tools.

Lunds & Byerlys will be able to view asset performance and compliance data, resulting in actionable insights and enhanced decision-making across various teams, including contractors, finance, store staff, and field technicians.

Lunds & Byerlys operates 28 upscale grocery stores in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

