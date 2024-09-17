Lunds & Byerlys digitizes refrigeration compliance management

Lunds & Byerlys, based in Edina, Minn., is partnering with facility management solutions provider Facilio to digitize its refrigeration compliance management and store facilities operations.

Facilio’s integrated refrigeration compliance management solution addresses the EPA’s Proposed AIM Act, which expands Section 608 requirements to include refrigeration appliances with 15 pounds or more of hydrofluorocarbon refrigerant.

Under the Clean Air Act rule, supermarkets are required to monitor, repair, and document commercial refrigerant leaks, with potential fines reaching up to $57,617 per violation per day.

Lund & Byerlys will use a refrigeration management platform that automates leak detection and compliance management. The system performs leak inspections every 45 days and if a leak is found it generates a leak event for corrective action.

In addition to refrigeration compliance tracking, the platform also offers integrations between its work order management system, existing accounting software, and third-party IT tools.

Lunds & Byerlys will be able to view asset performance and compliance data, resulting in actionable insights and enhanced decision-making across various teams, including contractors, finance, store staff, and field technicians.

Lunds & Byerlys operates 28 upscale grocery stores in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.