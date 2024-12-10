Sponsored By

Meijer expands home delivery range from 20 to 60 minutes

This extended delivery zone will reach nearly four million additional households across the Midwest, the retailer says

Supermarket News Staff

December 10, 2024

A front door delivery of Meijer grocery bags
Meijer first launched home delivery in the Detroit market in 2016.Meijer

Midwest retailer Meijer is expanding its home delivery service area, tripling its range from an approximate 20-minute radius from its stores to 60 minutes. The extended delivery zone makes the retailer’s service available to nearly four million additional households across the Midwest.

“We heard from many customers that were interested in using home delivery to make their grocery shopping more convenient but couldn't because they were outside of the delivery range,” said Emily Henao, vice president of Digital Experience at Meijer.  

Customers can verify whether they are in a delivery area through the Meijer app or on Meijer.com by navigating to “Delivery” and then adding their address. 

To encourage customers to try the service, Meijer is offering free home delivery in the extended zone to those who purchase at least $35 in pet or beauty products, or $50 in general merchandise, through Feb. 1, 2025. After the promotion expires, customers in the extended home delivery zone will see an extended range delivery fee. Customers using SNAP benefits can continue to receive free home delivery in the extended zone after the promotion ends.

Meijer first launched home delivery in the Detroit market in 2016 and gradually broadened the service’s availability across its Midwest footprint over the next few years. When the pandemic increased demand for grocery delivery, the retailer expanded its hours. Today, all Meijer Grocery stores and supercenters offer home delivery.

Related:November sees record 78M online grocery shoppers, beating pandemic high

Meijer

