Metro, Inc., opens a new automated distribution center in Toronto

Metro, Inc., opened an automated distribution center for fresh products in Toronto earlier this week, putting a final stamp on the Canadian grocer’s supply chain modernization plan.

The project started in 2017 and included an automated fresh and frozen distribution center in Terrebonne, Quebec, which opened in 2023, the expansion of the fresh produce distribution center in Laval, Quebec, and the construction of two new distribution centers in Toronto. Metro powered up a frozen facility in 2022 to complement the fresh facility.

“Our new automated distribution centers as well as the expansion of one of our facilities represent a substantial investment in Metro’s future,” Eric La Fleche, president and CEO of Metro, said in a press release. “The transformation of our supply chain will provide capacity for future growth and efficiency, strengthen our market position, and generate new opportunities for our employees.”

Metro, based in Montreal, operates 980 food stores in Canada under the banners Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis, and Premiere Moisson, and 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu name.