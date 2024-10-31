Sponsored By

Metro, Inc., opens a new automated distribution center in Toronto

The Canadian grocer’s supply chain modernization plan is now complete

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

October 31, 2024

1 Min Read
The front of a Metro Plus store.
Metro powered up a frozen facilityin 2022 to complement the fresh facility.Metro

Metro, Inc., opened an automated distribution center for fresh products in Toronto earlier this week, putting a final stamp on the Canadian grocer’s supply chain modernization plan.

The project started in 2017 and included an automated fresh and frozen distribution center in Terrebonne, Quebec, which opened in 2023, the expansion of the fresh produce distribution center in Laval, Quebec, and the construction of two new distribution centers in Toronto. Metro powered up a frozen facility in 2022 to complement the fresh facility.

“Our new automated distribution centers as well as the expansion of one of our facilities represent a substantial investment in Metro’s future,” Eric La Fleche, president and CEO of Metro, said in a press release. “The transformation of our supply chain will provide capacity for future growth and efficiency, strengthen our market position, and generate new opportunities for our employees.”

Metro, based in Montreal, operates 980 food stores in Canada under the banners Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis, and Premiere Moisson, and 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu name.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

A red arrow pointing down over currency
Consumer Trends
Report: Inflation hits lowest point since 2021
Report: Inflation hits lowest point since 2021
Exterior of a Meijer store at sunset.
Company News
Meijer announces open call for new construction suppliers
Meijer announces open call for new construction suppliers
Kroger storefront
Grocery Marketing
Kroger to test ‘Asian Experience’ stores in North Texas
Kroger to test ‘Asian Experience’ stores in North Texas
The front of a Sprouts Farmers Market store.
Grocery Operations
Sprouts Farmers Market is becoming cool for younger shoppers
Sprouts Farmers Market is becoming cool for younger shoppers
DoorDash sign
Grocery Technology
DoorDash beats Q3 estimates, announces partnership with Lyft
DoorDash beats Q3 estimates, announces partnership with Lyft