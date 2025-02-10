Sponsored By
The company creates interactive wallet experiences using no-code UI, APIs, and the first embedded wallet platform for POS & SaaS companies

February 10, 2025

A flow chart for Badge
Retailers already using Badge include Carrefour and Wakefern. Badge

FMI—The Food Industry Association has named mobile wallet platform Badge as the winner of its fourth-annual FMItech Pitch Competition held live at the FMI Midwinter Executive Conference.

Three finalists presented groundbreaking food industry technology solutions, and attendees at the conference, held in Marco Island, Fla. late last month, voted to determine the winner.

“This year’s competitors are tackling solutions to critical issues such as market shifts, supply chain disruptions, and workforce challenges,” said Doug Baker, FMI’s vice president of industry relations for FMI. “Our winner stands out for their mobile payment technology, highlighting the powerful role technology can play in transforming our sector.”

This year, 20 contestants submitted video nominations, which were evaluated by a panel of food industry judges, including Supermarket News Executive Editor Chloe Riley. The three finalists included:

  • Badge: A no-code mobile wallet platform enabling retailers to deliver app-like, personalized experiences directly within Apple, Google, and Samsung Wallets—without requiring app downloads or online accounts

  • NoxuData: An advanced data solutions company utilizing AI-powered analytics to optimize food industry operations. Their platform features multi-agent architectures, allowing users to interact with a virtual CPG data analyst rather than a basic chatbot

  • Workrz: A flexible job-sharing platform connecting freelancers with businesses, fostering long-term frontline employment. Workrz helps service workers manage multiple part-time roles while reducing high turnover rates for employers

Retailers already using Badge, this year’s winner, include Carrefour and Wakefern. The company is the developer platform for Apple, Google, and Samsung Wallets, according to Badge’s website, and the mobile wallet company also offers the first embedded wallet platform for POS and SaaS companies.

