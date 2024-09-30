More SNAP recipients using DoorDash for grocery delivery

The proliferation of stores accepting online delivery orders paid for with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits has led to the growth of repeat customers ordering groceries via DoorDash, the last-mile delivery company reported Monday.

The San Francisco, Cali.-based tech company surveyed 2.633 DoorDash customers using SNAP to pay for grocery delivery and learned that nearly half used the service more than once in a month. One-in-10 SNAP beneficiaries used DoorDash five or more times in a month, the tech company said.

The survey also showed that 53% of customers using SNAP were between the ages of 18 and 34; 82% were female; 35% had a mobility issue, disability, or chronic illness; 64% were people of color; 62% were parents or guardians to a child under 18; and 52% reported a household income of under $25,000.

Seventy-eight percent of survey respondents said they prefer to use their SNAP benefits for grocery delivery rather than going to a brick-and-mortar store, according to the report..

“Being able to get grocery delivery with my SNAP benefits has been a game changer for me in the best ways. There’s no hassle of going down each aisle to find what I need,” one survey respondent said. “There’s no picking up things I don’t need or shouldn’t buy. There’s no hassle of toting a lot of groceries in the house. It’s convenient when I am busy or need a quick ingredient.”

Two-out-of-five respondents said they use DoorDash delivery with SNAP because of their work schedule, while 34% said they use it because of their responsibilities caring for children or an elderly family member. Twelve percent said they use the service to give them more time to spend with friends and family.