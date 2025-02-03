A new report finds that more than 90% of shoppers participate in both online and in-store shopping. And additionally: that U.S. online sales for grocery is projected to reach $388 billion by 2027.

The report, “Digital Engagement Transforms Grocery Shopping,” was released by FMI—The Food Industry Association and NielsenIQ (NIQ) at FMI’s Midwinter Executive Conference. In 2017, FMI and NIQ predicted that by 2025, digitally engaged grocery shopper spending would reach $100 billion or 20% market penetration. This year’s report reveals that those projections were met and exceeded, with the report projecting U.S. online sales for grocery items to reach $388 billion or nearly 25% market penetration by 2027.

FMI says those numbers highlights the growing influence of digital tools—from ecommerce platforms and retailer apps to social media and AI-powered personalization—on the modern-day grocery shopping experience and illustrates how the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the rapid adoption of omnichannel shopping.

“Consumers are seamlessly blending in-store and online experiences to meet their needs,” said FMI Chief Collaboration Officer and Senior Vice President of Industry Relations Mark Baum in a press release. “Our research underscores the urgency for food retailers and manufacturers to adapt to this omnichannel reality and leverage digital technologies to enhance convenience, personalization and trust. Trading partners need to meet consumers where and how they want to be met.”

“Digital engagement is no longer a complementary strategy, it’s essential to growth,” said Kim Cox, managing director, Omnicommerce at NielsenIQ.

Other key findings of the report include: