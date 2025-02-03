Supermarket News coverage of the Food Industry Association’s (FMI) Midwinter Executive Conference
And U.S. online sales for grocery should reach $388 billion by 2027, according to a new report from FMI & NielsenIQ
February 3, 2025
A new report finds that more than 90% of shoppers participate in both online and in-store shopping. And additionally: that U.S. online sales for grocery is projected to reach $388 billion by 2027.
The report, “Digital Engagement Transforms Grocery Shopping,” was released by FMI—The Food Industry Association and NielsenIQ (NIQ) at FMI’s Midwinter Executive Conference. In 2017, FMI and NIQ predicted that by 2025, digitally engaged grocery shopper spending would reach $100 billion or 20% market penetration. This year’s report reveals that those projections were met and exceeded, with the report projecting U.S. online sales for grocery items to reach $388 billion or nearly 25% market penetration by 2027.
FMI says those numbers highlights the growing influence of digital tools—from ecommerce platforms and retailer apps to social media and AI-powered personalization—on the modern-day grocery shopping experience and illustrates how the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the rapid adoption of omnichannel shopping.
“Consumers are seamlessly blending in-store and online experiences to meet their needs,” said FMI Chief Collaboration Officer and Senior Vice President of Industry Relations Mark Baum in a press release. “Our research underscores the urgency for food retailers and manufacturers to adapt to this omnichannel reality and leverage digital technologies to enhance convenience, personalization and trust. Trading partners need to meet consumers where and how they want to be met.”
“Digital engagement is no longer a complementary strategy, it’s essential to growth,” said Kim Cox, managing director, Omnicommerce at NielsenIQ.
Other key findings of the report include:
Online sales growth: Online sales growth exceeds that of in-store for food and nonfood categories, while in-store leads in total share
Youth purchasing power: Gen-Z begins its shopping journeys online and is heavily influenced by social media. Meanwhile, Millennials index highest for online purchasing
Social media ecommerce: Fifty-five percent of respondents now make direct purchases from social media or live-stream platforms for grocery and household items
Technology prioritization: Ninety-two percent of retailers are using technology, including AI, to personalize or customize shopping or marketing experiences, both online and in-store
Curbside pickup: Curbside pickup is used more often by shoppers at 31% of respondents, overtaking same-day home delivery, which has dropped to 29%
