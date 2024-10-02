Save A Lot readies for Food Traceability Rule with new tool

Save A Lot will use an automated traceability tool to comply with the upcoming U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) Food Traceability Rule, the discount grocer announced Tuesday.

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network will enable Save A Lot suppliers to transmit FDA-required traceability data for every impacted lot code every time a shipment is sent to a distribution center, the retailer said.

The Food Traceability Rule, which will be enforced starting Jan. 20, 2026, requires those who manufacture, process, pack, or hold foods on the Food Traceability List to maintain records containing key data elements associated with specific critical tracking events and provide the information to the FDA within 24 hours.

“We recognize the importance of [the Food Traceability Rule] to the industry and we were looking for…a solution that works across our total supply chain,” said Save A Lot Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer Trey Johnson.

St. Ann, Mo.-based Save A Lot will make the traceability network available to its more than 170 independent owners and operators to provide end-to-end visibility throughout the supply chain, the grocer said.

Many retailers, suppliers, and distributors are not even aware of the Food Traceability Rule, according to a report written by the nonprofit Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA.

The report also noted the new requirements may be the first instance some supply chain participants have been asked to provide information to the FDA.

The report also noted several concerns, including multiple interpretations of the final rule, which may lead companies to mistakenly believe their current operations are sufficient for compliance.

The National Grocers Association (NGA) and United Natural Foods, Inc., released a primer to help retailers better understand the Food Traceability Rule.

The NGA-UNFI guide includes summaries, diagrams, tables, and photos to break down the 600-page rule.

The NGA also launched an accompanying online Traceability Center where members can access numerous templates, glossaries, and a mock traceability event exercise.