Sponsored By

Save A Lot readies for Food Traceability Rule with new tool

Suppliers will be able to transmit FDA-required data

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

October 2, 2024

2 Min Read
A Save A Lot sign in front of a Save A Lot store.
The ReposiTrak Traceability Network will enable Save A Lot suppliers to transmit FDA-required traceability data.Save A Lot

Save A Lot will use an automated traceability tool to comply with the upcoming U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) Food Traceability Rule, the discount grocer announced Tuesday.

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network will enable Save A Lot suppliers to transmit FDA-required traceability data for every impacted lot code every time a shipment is sent to a distribution center, the retailer said.

The Food Traceability Rule, which will be enforced starting Jan. 20, 2026, requires those who manufacture, process, pack, or hold foods on the Food Traceability List to maintain records containing key data elements associated with specific critical tracking events and provide the information to the FDA within 24 hours. 

“We recognize the importance of [the Food Traceability Rule] to the industry and we were looking for…a solution that works across our total supply chain,” said Save A Lot Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer Trey Johnson. 

St. Ann, Mo.-based Save A Lot will make the traceability network available to its more than 170 independent owners and operators to provide end-to-end visibility throughout the supply chain, the grocer said. 

Many retailers, suppliers, and distributors are not even aware of the Food Traceability Rule, according to a report written by the nonprofit Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA. 

The report also noted the new requirements may be the first instance some supply chain participants have been asked to provide information to the FDA. 

The report also noted several concerns, including multiple interpretations of the final rule, which may lead companies to mistakenly believe their current operations are sufficient for compliance. 

The National Grocers Association (NGA) and United Natural Foods, Inc., released a primer to help retailers better understand the Food Traceability Rule. 

The NGA-UNFI guide includes summaries, diagrams, tables, and photos to break down the 600-page rule. 

The NGA also launched an accompanying online Traceability Center where members can access numerous templates, glossaries, and a mock traceability event exercise. 

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

Kids eating lunch
Grocery Trends & Data
Gen Alpha worth over $28B in direct spendingGen Alpha worth over $28B in direct spending
The front of a Giant Eagle store.
Grocery Technology
Giant Eagle’s expanded tech partnership aims to cut delivery driver wait timesGiant Eagle’s expanded tech partnership aims to cut delivery driver wait times
Kroger and Albertsons storefronts
Legislation & Regulatory News
What you think about: The Kroger, Albertsons federal trialWhat you think about: The Kroger, Albertsons federal trial
A Walmart sign in front of a Walmart store.
Retail Labor
Walmart expands access to cancer care for employeesWalmart expands access to cancer care for employees
Stop & Shop storefront
Legislation & Regulatory News
Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Stop & Shop is engaging in ‘abusive pricing tactics’Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Stop & Shop is engaging in ‘abusive pricing tactics’