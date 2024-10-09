Sponsored By

Save A Lot will offer automated delivery in NYC

The retailer is partnering with Fabric and Uber Eats

Supermarket News Staff

October 9, 2024

An employee at the Save A Lot micro fulfillment center in Brooklyn picks items for a customer order
An employee at the Save A Lot micro fulfillment center in Brooklyn picks items for a customer order

Discount grocery chain Save A Lot will open a Brooklyn-based micro fulfillment center.

The St. Ann, Mo.-based retailer is partnering with automation solutions company Fabric to power the backend of this new fulfillment strategy.

This effort is part of a larger expansion, which includes a push into New York City to enhance last-mile delivery options. Orders placed from the Brooklyn online storefront on the Uber Eats app will be delivered to doorsteps by Uber couriers, building off of Save A Lot’s ongoing partnership with Uber.

The consumer delivery center will launch this month at the Brooklyn warehouse, where Fabric’s cube-based storage system will automate Save A Lot’s grocery fulfillment for direct-to-consumer delivery across Brooklyn.

Save A Lot has approximately 750 stores in 32 states.

