Stew Leonard’s now on Uber Eats

East Coast grocery chain Stew Leonard’s announced a new partnership with Uber Eats to provide delivery to its stores across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, the San Francisco-based rideshare company announced on Tuesday.

Stew Leonard’s operates eight supermarkets and five Stew Leonard’s Wines & Spirits stores.

Stew Leonard’s shoppers who are members of Uber One, the last-mile delivery service and rideshare company’s loyalty program, earn a 5% discount on Stew Leonard’s orders and pay no delivery fee for orders of $35 or more.

Uber also announced that through Nov. 25, those who purchase $50 or more at Stew Leonard’s through Uber Eats will receive 50% off their next order up to $35.

“We're excited to offer our shoppers the convenience of online shopping and home delivery of our farm fresh milk, chef-prepared meals, freshly baked cookies, and more," Stew Leonard’s COO Jake Tavello said in a press release.

The announcement comes about six months after Uber Eats partnered with one of its biggest competitors, Instacart, which added an Uber Eats “Restaurants” tab that gives Instacart users access to restaurant delivery available through Uber Eats.

Instacart receives a cut of the revenue from each order. Members of Instacart’s loyalty program can receive free restaurant delivery for orders of $35 or more made through Uber Eats on the Instacart app.

“We are going to be aggressively wanting to convert these customers into restaurant customers,” Instacart CEO Fidji Simo said in an earnings call over the summer. “We know that our customers already go to other apps to order from restaurants. That’s why we decided to prioritize entering this category.”