Stop & Shop rolls out ‘savings’ kiosk to half its stores

The grocer first piloted the coupon kiosk in 2023 and has plans for it be in all stores by the end of January

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

December 11, 2024

The front of a Stop & Shop store.
East coast grocer Stop & Shop is expanding its pilot of an in-store kiosk designed to promote savings and help shoppers manage digital coupons.

East coast grocer Stop & Shop is expanding its pilot of an in-store kiosk designed to promote savings and help shoppers manage digital coupons. rolling out its Savings Station in-store kiosk to half of its stores in preparation for the Christmas holiday.

Stop & Shop first debuted the Savings Station kiosk in 2023 as part of a pilot. The retailer said it plans on adding the kiosk to all 350-plus of its stores by the end of January.

The kiosk is designed to help customers activate weekly circular digital coupons and personalized offers without needing a smartphone, internet access, or computer. 

To use it, shoppers can scan their GO Rewards loyalty card or enter their phone number to load their digital coupons and activate personal offers based on their shopping history. A QR code is also available. Customers receive a printout of the digital coupons loaded to their loyalty card, and savings are automatically applied at checkout.

“This rollout marks another change we’re making to remove friction and improve the shopping experience,” said Roger Wheeler, president of Stop & Shop, in a press release.

Wheeler added that Stop & Shop created the kiosk due to feedback from customers who said they felt they were missing out on digital coupon savings.

The Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop Supermarket Company employs 58,000 associates and now operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey.

