Sponsored By

Stop & Shop stores impacted by cyberattack expected to be back to normal operations

Shelves should be fully stocked on Friday after two weeks of issues

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

November 22, 2024

1 Min Read
The front of a Stop & Shop store.
All Ahold Delhaize USA brands are open and serving customers, and its ecommerce channels are active.Stop & Shop

Ahold Delhaize, the parent company of Ahold Delhaize USA, has spent most of the last two weeks responding to a cyberattack that occurred on Nov. 8.

All Ahold Delhaize USA brands are open and serving customers, and its ecommerce channels are active, the grocer told Supermarket News via email Thursday.

However, some Stop & Shop stores in the East have experienced product shortages since the cyberattack, and Ahold Delhaize USA said it expected the issue to be resolved by Friday. Other Ahold Delhaize USA brands, including Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, and Hannaford, have not been affected.

“All brands, including Stop & Shop, expect to be well-positioned before the Thanksgiving holiday season,” Ahold Delhaize USA said in a statement to SN.

Since turkeys and hams are sourced well in advance, the supply of these items to Ahold Delhaize USA stores was not affected, the grocer said.

To compensate for issues with the cyberattack, Hannaford is offering coupons. Shoppers can save $10 on an in-store or online purchase of at least $100 through Nov. 27.

Ahold Delhaize said in a statement on its website on Nov. 8 that its security teams had launched an investigation into the cybersecurity issue with the help of external cybersecurity experts. Law enforcement was also notified.

The company said several Ahold Delhaize USA brands and services, including some pharmacies and certain ecommerce operations, were affected.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

Whole Foods shopping cart
Company News
Will Whole Foods Market in Philly go union?
Will Whole Foods Market in Philly go union?
Doug Stalbaum
Executive Moves
Publix names new VP of finance
Publix names new VP of finance
Four women standing together
Consumer Trends
5 things: Why you should be marketing to women
5 things: Why you should be marketing to women
The Natural Grocers logo.
Finance
Natural Grocers set records in fiscal year 2024
Natural Grocers set records in fiscal year 2024
Groundbreaking at new H-E-B store
New Stores
H-E-B breaks ground on metro Dallas stores
H-E-B breaks ground on metro Dallas stores