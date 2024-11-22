Stop & Shop stores impacted by cyberattack expected to be back to normal operations

Ahold Delhaize, the parent company of Ahold Delhaize USA, has spent most of the last two weeks responding to a cyberattack that occurred on Nov. 8.

All Ahold Delhaize USA brands are open and serving customers, and its ecommerce channels are active, the grocer told Supermarket News via email Thursday.

However, some Stop & Shop stores in the East have experienced product shortages since the cyberattack, and Ahold Delhaize USA said it expected the issue to be resolved by Friday. Other Ahold Delhaize USA brands, including Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, and Hannaford, have not been affected.

“All brands, including Stop & Shop, expect to be well-positioned before the Thanksgiving holiday season,” Ahold Delhaize USA said in a statement to SN.

Since turkeys and hams are sourced well in advance, the supply of these items to Ahold Delhaize USA stores was not affected, the grocer said.

To compensate for issues with the cyberattack, Hannaford is offering coupons. Shoppers can save $10 on an in-store or online purchase of at least $100 through Nov. 27.

Ahold Delhaize said in a statement on its website on Nov. 8 that its security teams had launched an investigation into the cybersecurity issue with the help of external cybersecurity experts. Law enforcement was also notified.

The company said several Ahold Delhaize USA brands and services, including some pharmacies and certain ecommerce operations, were affected.