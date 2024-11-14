The Fresh Market names Shipt its new delivery service

The Fresh Market has partnered with same-day delivery service Shipt to begin delivering online grocery orders from most of its 160 stores across 22 states, the Birmingham, Ala.-based tech company announced Thursday.

Shipt, a subsidiary of Target Corp., said it will deliver from more than 140 Fresh Market locations and offer $15 off orders of $50 or more for first-time Shipt users through Dec. 31.

Along with The Fresh Market’s assortment of groceries, Shipt will also provide delivery of alcohol from select locations for an additional fee of $7 at some stores.

Shipt highlighted the “Lists” feature on its app that enables shoppers to create lists of items for recipes and special occasions that can be added to their order with a single click.

Customers can also choose a “Preferred Shopper” based on the shopper’s past performance and relationship with the customer, according to Shipt.

The announcement comes at a time of expansion for The Fresh Market, which said in August 2023 that it plans to open 22 new locations over the course of two years.

That announcement came one year after Chilean-based retail group Cencosud purchased a 67% majority stake in the grocery chain for $676 million.

The Fresh Market’s most recent store opening in the Chicago neighborhood of Lincoln Park took the place of a Dom’s Kitchen and Market that closed in April, when the boutique chain and its partner, Foxtrot, abruptly closed all 33 of its locations across the U.S.

Shipt has been part of the Target ecosystem since 2017, when the Minneapolis-based mass merchandise grocer purchased the company for $550 million.