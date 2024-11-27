Walmart Canada partners with DoorDash

DoorDash and Walmart announced a new partnership in Canada, where the San Francisco-based last-mile delivery service will provide delivery to Walmart stores across the country, DoorDash announced on Tuesday.

The partnership opens up DoorDash delivery to more than 300 Walmart Supercenter locations in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.

“DoorDash opens our doors to Canadians who are strapped for time, in need of last-minute items or who prefer to shop from the comfort of their home—especially as we head into the holiday season,” Ignacio Baladron, vice president of Omni Channel & Online Grocery at Walmart Canada, said in a press release.

Walmart Canada operates more than 400 stores across the country and serves some 1.5 million customers daily through its online portal.

The new partnership comes as a challenge to Instacart, which joined forces with Walmart in 2022 for its Walmart Now service, enabling shoppers to receive their online orders in about 30 minutes. Walmart has partnered with Instacart since 2018.

Walmart also established a pilot program in mid-2023 with SkipTheDishes, a meal delivery service, which also offered 30-minute delivery.

DoorDash also announced on Monday that it continues to grow its roster of delivery partners in the United States, including Fresh Market, Fruitful Yield, Plum Market, Robért Fresh Market, and Stew Leonard’s.