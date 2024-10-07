6 hot trends from the Groceryshop 2024 show floor

Groceryshop 2024 has been hustling and bustling in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Thousands of attendees have attended the show, which runs Oct. 7-9. This year’s show features some 165 speakers and covers five key themes:

Seizing new opportunities in retail media

Building profitable, efficient, and resilient businesses

Implementing and scaling AI applications

Delivering convenient, seamless, and unified shopping experiences

Embracing collaboration, innovation, and new partnership structures

This year’s show also has a “grocery store of the future,” which showcases various tech vendors marketing everything from smart carts to inventory robots to distribution center automation.

This year’s show floor features cooling totes that keep cold and frozen foods at the correct temperature, as well as a greeting card vending machine. (Say what??)

