Sponsored By

6 hot trends from the Groceryshop 2024 show floor

Cooling totes, greeting card vending machine, AI: here’s what we saw

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

October 8, 2024

6 Slides
Vusion Group's computer vision/AI system on the show floor at Groceryshop 2024.
Vusion Group's computer vision/AI system on the show floor at Groceryshop 2024.Bill Wilson

Groceryshop 2024 has been hustling and bustling in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Thousands of attendees have attended the show, which runs Oct. 7-9. This year’s show features some 165 speakers and covers five key themes:

  • Seizing new opportunities in retail media

  • Building profitable, efficient, and resilient businesses

  • Implementing and scaling AI applications

  • Delivering convenient, seamless, and unified shopping experiences

  • Embracing collaboration, innovation, and new partnership structures

This year’s show also has a “grocery store of the future,” which showcases various tech vendors marketing everything from smart carts to inventory robots to distribution center automation.

This year’s show floor features cooling totes that keep cold and frozen foods at the correct temperature, as well as a greeting card vending machine. (Say what??)

Click through the slideshow to see the trends.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

Krystyna Kostka at BJ's Wholesale Club, talks with Jenny McLean, managing partner & retail industry lead at Clarkson Consulting, at Groceryshop 2024.
Grocery Trends & Data
Groceryshop Day 2 recap: AI does indeed have ROIGroceryshop Day 2 recap: AI does indeed have ROI
Fresh produce at a grocery store
Fresh Produce
Perimeter fresh sees slow downPerimeter fresh sees slow down
An image of the two newly named publix vps
Executive Moves
Publix names two new VPsPublix names two new VPs
Albertsons store exterior
Legislation & Regulatory News
Albertsons to pay close to $4M to settle civil law enforcement complaintAlbertsons to pay close to $4M to settle civil law enforcement complaint
thumbnail
Private Label
Groceryshop Day 1 recap: It’s all about private labelGroceryshop Day 1 recap: It’s all about private label