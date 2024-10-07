6 hot trends from the Groceryshop 2024 show floor
Cooling totes, greeting card vending machine, AI: here’s what we saw
October 8, 2024
Groceryshop 2024 has been hustling and bustling in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.
Thousands of attendees have attended the show, which runs Oct. 7-9. This year’s show features some 165 speakers and covers five key themes:
Seizing new opportunities in retail media
Building profitable, efficient, and resilient businesses
Implementing and scaling AI applications
Delivering convenient, seamless, and unified shopping experiences
Embracing collaboration, innovation, and new partnership structures
This year’s show also has a “grocery store of the future,” which showcases various tech vendors marketing everything from smart carts to inventory robots to distribution center automation.
This year’s show floor features cooling totes that keep cold and frozen foods at the correct temperature, as well as a greeting card vending machine. (Say what??)
Click through the slideshow to see the trends.
