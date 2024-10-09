Fresh Thyme Market unveils 2nd annual food prediction list for 2025

Fresh Thyme Market has unveiled its second annual food trend predictions for 2025. The report looked at shopping behaviors to predict the 10 food trends the retailer says will shape the way Midwesterns will shop and eat in the coming year.

Here are some of the top trends Fresh Thyme forecasts in the new year:

Functional ingredients: Consumers will be looking for ingredients that will provide more targeted and specific health benefits, like colostrum for its immune-boosting properties or probiotic cultures for better gut health

Adaptogenic mushrooms: They help the body manage stress, anxiety, and fatigue and will start to gain purchasing momentum

Non-alcoholic, mood-enhancing beverages will continue to rise: Fresh Thyme is predicting a spike in drinks made with plant-based and mineral ingredients like kava and magnesium because of their mood-enhancing benefits

More spicy foods: Shoppers will gravitate to fresh and dried chilis

More mangos, too: Mangoes are a nutritional powerhouse, according to Fresh Thyme, packed with vitamin C to help support the immune system

Nature’s natural sweeteners: Honey, maple syrup, and dates will be purchased more in 2025

Brain-power food: Ginkgo biloba, magnesium, and GABA are three ingredients shoppers will flock to

Korean food surge: The rising popularity of Korean BBQ will pave the way for other Korean ingredients like gochujang and kimchi appearing in more kitchens

Sustainability: Shoppers are attracted to grains and produce grown using Controlled Environment Agriculture, like greenhouse farming and other next-gen practices

Protein will be a priority: Protein will be breaking out new categories in 2025, Fresh Thyme says

Fresh Thyme Market is based in Downers Grove, Ill. The retailer has 70 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest.