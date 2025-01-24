Sponsored By

The wholesaler identified grocery trends at latest event

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

January 24, 2025

A UNFI sign on an interior wall.
UNFI held its Spring and Summer Selling Show in San Diego, Calif., earlier this week. UNFI

Private-label brands are expected to grow by about 40% over the next six years. United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) highlighted current trends and growth opportunities in the grocery retail industry during its Spring and Summer Selling Show in San Diego, Calif., earlier this week. One of the key trends was the continued surge in the private-label segment of the business.

Biggest news for grocery?

Other trends identified by UNFI include:

  • Retail media is projected to grow by over 24% annually between 2024 and 2028.

  • Fresh product growth is now outpacing the rest of the store.

  • Natural/organic and functional food/beverages are expected to grow by about 4% annually over the next four years.

Private-label power

Grocery food inflation is driving the private-label boom. In 2024, sales of store brands grew by $9 billion year over year, reaching a record $271 billion, according to new data from the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) and market research firm Circana. This impressive growth represents a 3.9% rise in dollar sales compared to the previous year.

Here’s the pitch

UNFI’s show also featured a Pitch Slam competition, where emerging suppliers in the grocery wholesaler’s UpNext program had the opportunity to pitch their new products to a live audience. UpNext helps emerging brands and partners grow their businesses. Dumpling maker Sobo Foods, based in San Francisco, won the event.

Related:5 things: Beer is shop quenching

In their own words

“While many retailers are engaging their shoppers digitally, there are still untapped opportunities to create a more comprehensive and customized digital experience.” —Louis Martin, president of Conventional Grocery Products and UNFI’s chief commercial officer.

 

