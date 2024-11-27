Which grocer has the early lead with holiday shopping?

With the holiday season now in full swing, certain grocers have an edge when it comes to attracting shoppers.

Integrated service provider Market Force has released a report detailing which grocery retailers are leading the pack as Christmas shopping heats up.

According to the report, Walmart is America’s primary grocer, with Kroger, Aldi, Costco, and Publix rounding out the top five. Walmart also leads in the tertiary grocer category.

However, the big-box retailer ranks last in both customer satisfaction and trust.

H-E-B claims the top spot for the Customer Loyalty Index, with Wegmans and Trader Joe’s following in second and third, respectively.

Aldi’s parent company, Germany-based Lidl, Sam’s Club, and Hannaford, are the most trusted brands, while H-E-B, Hy-Vee, and Publix lead in wallet share.

Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Warehouse are gaining ground on Costco among warehouse grocers, as Costco struggles with crowded stores and slower checkout times, according to the report.

Publix is considered the most well-rounded grocer, followed by H-E-B and Wegmans.

Sixty-two percent of consumers cite convenience as the top factor influencing their choice of grocers. Promotions, specials, and loyalty rewards also attract shoppers.

Consumers also highlight pricing and value as the top factors that could drive them to shop more frequently at a particular brand. The report reveals that nearly 20% of consumers are considering shopping at a different grocery store, but less than 3% are likely to make the switch. Better produce, one-stop shopping, and higher-quality meat are the most common motivators for those considering a change, according to the report.

Another report suggests that holiday shoppers—particularly omnichannel shoppers—are expected to spend more this year.

The report, “Shopper Holiday Outlook: Convenience, Indulgence, & Dietary Diversity,” comes from Grocery Doppio, with insights from Incisiv and digital commerce solutions company Wynshop.

Thirty-six percent of omnichannel shoppers plan to increase their spending, compared to just 15% of "online-only" shoppers and 28% of "store-only" shoppers.

Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Aldi, Giant Eagle, Dollar General, and others have launched Thanksgiving value meals to gain market share.

Walmart introduced its holiday deals in late September, citing consumer demand.