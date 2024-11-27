Sponsored By

Which grocer has the early lead with holiday shopping?

To no surprise it’s Walmart, but H-E-B and Publix also have strong showing in new report

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

November 27, 2024

The front of a Walmart store.
According to the report, Walmart is America’s primary grocer.Getty Images

With the holiday season now in full swing, certain grocers have an edge when it comes to attracting shoppers.

Integrated service provider Market Force has released a report detailing which grocery retailers are leading the pack as Christmas shopping heats up.

According to the report, Walmart is America’s primary grocer, with Kroger, Aldi, Costco, and Publix rounding out the top five. Walmart also leads in the tertiary grocer category.

However, the big-box retailer ranks last in both customer satisfaction and trust.

H-E-B claims the top spot for the Customer Loyalty Index, with Wegmans and Trader Joe’s following in second and third, respectively.

Aldi’s parent company, Germany-based Lidl, Sam’s Club, and Hannaford, are the most trusted brands, while H-E-B, Hy-Vee, and Publix lead in wallet share.

Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Warehouse are gaining ground on Costco among warehouse grocers, as Costco struggles with crowded stores and slower checkout times, according to the report.

Publix is considered the most well-rounded grocer, followed by H-E-B and Wegmans.

Sixty-two percent of consumers cite convenience as the top factor influencing their choice of grocers. Promotions, specials, and loyalty rewards also attract shoppers.

Consumers also highlight pricing and value as the top factors that could drive them to shop more frequently at a particular brand. The report reveals that nearly 20% of consumers are considering shopping at a different grocery store, but less than 3% are likely to make the switch. Better produce, one-stop shopping, and higher-quality meat are the most common motivators for those considering a change, according to the report.

Another report suggests that holiday shoppers—particularly omnichannel shoppers—are expected to spend more this year.

The report, “Shopper Holiday Outlook: Convenience, Indulgence, & Dietary Diversity,” comes from Grocery Doppio, with insights from Incisiv and digital commerce solutions company Wynshop.

Thirty-six percent of omnichannel shoppers plan to increase their spending, compared to just 15% of "online-only" shoppers and 28% of "store-only" shoppers.

Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Aldi, Giant Eagle, Dollar General, and others have launched Thanksgiving value meals to gain market share.

Walmart introduced its holiday deals in late September, citing consumer demand.

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

