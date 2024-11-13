Sponsored By

UNFI will close Fort Wayne, Indiana, distribution center

It’s the third round of layoffs in the last four months for the wholesale distributor

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

November 13, 2024

2 Min Read
A UNFI sign in a UNFI office.
UNFI is closing a distribution center, which will impact 156 employees. Some truck drivers will be retained as part of restructured transportation operations.UNFI

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) will pull out of Fort Wayne, Ind., during the first quarter of 2025, the wholesale distributor of natural, organic, and specialty foods announced Tuesday.

UNFI is closing a distribution center, which will impact 156 employees. Some truck drivers will be retained as part of restructured transportation operations.

UNFI has now announced three rounds of layoffs over the past four months.

“At UNFI, we continuously evaluate our distribution network to ensure we serve our customers and suppliers as efficiently and effectively as possible,” said UNFI spokesperson Charles Davis in an emailed statement to Supermarket News.

Davis added that customers and suppliers served by the Fort Wayne facility will transition to “nearby modernized distribution centers in our network.”

“Following this transition, our customers will gain access to a broader product assortment, including more fresh options, and our suppliers will be able to reach customers more efficiently,” Davis said.

In October, UNFI, based in Providence, R.I., confirmed it laid off billing, invoice, and payroll personnel in Phoenix. A source close to the matter told SN close to 300 people lost their jobs. UNFI would not say how many were involved. 

The grocery supplier stated that the layoffs and the Fort Wayne distribution center closure are part of a three-year plan to increase customer and supplier value, expand margins, generate free cash flow, and reduce leverage.

UNFI also closed its transportation department at the Harrisburg, Pa., distribution center in June, eliminating 87 positions.

In April the National Labor Relations Board said UNFI could not outsource trucker jobs to nonunion employer J.B. Hunt in Florida, stating the company did not provide pertinent evidence that 80 truck drivers would not lose their jobs. 

The wholesale distributor is facing a class action complaint filed on Nov. 3, accusing it of taking advantage of suppliers by applying prompt-pay discounts even when invoices are not paid on time.

The complaint alleges that UNFI has intentionally and systematically taken prompt-payment discounts to which it is not entitled, using a “difficult-to-catch sleight of hand” that violates supplier agreements.

UNFI said it is reviewing the details of the complaint filed by NYSM Organics LLC and will work through the legal process to determine next steps.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

The side of a UNFI truck.
Retail Labor
UNFI truck drivers win $1.3M in back pay
UNFI truck drivers win $1.3M in back pay
Two Loblaws grocery trucks in front of Loblaw headquarters.
Finance
Loblaw misses earnings estimates in third quarter
Loblaw misses earnings estimates in third quarter
Grocery delivery
Grocery Technology
Online grocery sales hit a record high of $10.5B in October
Online grocery sales hit a record high of $10.5B in October
Fruit on display in a grocery store.
Grocery Trends & Data
Grocery food prices settle into more familiar territory in October
Grocery food prices settle into more familiar territory in October
Instacart digital
Grocery Technology
Instacart stock drops on adjusted earnings outlook
Instacart stock drops on adjusted earnings outlook