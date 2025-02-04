Sponsored By

The grocer’s new program features a 30-minute session with a dietitian

February 4, 2025

Kroger storefront
The program, known as OptUP Your Nutrition, is free to Kroger Plus loyalty membersGetty Images

Kroger is strengthening its foothold in healthcare with a new nutrition coaching program that includes tips and tools for shoppers to encourage healthier eating, the grocer announced Monday. 

The program, known as OptUP Your Nutrition, is free to Kroger Plus loyalty members and includes a 30-minute virtual coaching session with a registered dietitian.

What is means for Kroger shoppers

  • Tips on healthy eating

  • Meal-planning ideas

  • Recipes

  • Advice on using FoodHealth Score powered by nutrition technology company bitewell, which scores products on their nutritional value

  • Access to MyNutrition Insights, which tracks the nutritional value of purchases

The program is available to customers regardless of health insurance status, the company said.

In their own words

"Our customers are looking for ways to improve their overall health and achieve their wellness goals. OptUP Your Nutrition is designed to equip every customer with the tools and information they need to make smarter, more informed nutrition decisions. By helping people take small, meaningful steps toward healthier eating, we are making it easier to support their total well-being and long-term health journey." — Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health

