As part of a previously announced expansion of Target’s wellness-related assortment, the retailer has launched thousands of new beauty products in skin, hair, and nail care categories, as well as fragrances and cosmetics—sold under both national and store brands. Ninety percent of the new arrivals cost $20 or less.

Products include Target exclusives from celebrities like Ashley Tisdale, the entrepreneur behind Being Frenshe, and Blake Brown haircare products from actress Blake Lively.

New products also include:

Skincare: Bubble Skincare, Clean Skin Club, and Daise skincare and body care solutions

Science-Backed Skincare: Brands include Avene, Curology, and Prequel

Haircare Essentials: Kristin Ess, and NEQI cater to a variety of hair types and needs, according to Target

Textured Haircare: Brands like Alodia and Camille Rose grow Target’s selection of products for curly, coily, and textured hair

Nail Care: New offerings include products from Dashing Diva and Olive & June.

Color Cosmetics: Black Opal, ColourPop, e.l.f., and NYX

Fragrances: New scents from Fine’ry and MIX:BAR add to Target’s growing fragrance selection

K-Beauty Expansion: Consumers seeking Korean skincare will find new-to-Target brands such as Beauty of Joseon, Round Lab, Skin1004, Torriden, and Mediheal

At a time when Target is facing backlash following its announcement that it would scale back its diversity, equity, and inclusion goals, which included sourcing from diverse suppliers, the retailer is touting that beauty brands created by Black, Latino, female, and other diverse founders, are represented in its new collection. Target did not respond to Supermarket News’ request for comment.

New beauty products will be highlighted on displays in stores, according to Target. Curated makeup, skincare, and haircare products will be presented online alongside Target’s Beauty Studio feature which enables a virtual try-on of products. It allows users to experiment with different makeup shades, nail colors, and haircare products before making a purchase. It also features skin and hair care quizzes to help users select the best products.

“We know consumers love shopping beauty at Target because it’s Tarzhay at its best: the combination of amazing products and prices you can’t find anywhere else,” said Amanda Nusz, Target’s senior vice president of essentials and beauty, in a statement.

From February 22 to March 1 Target is offering shoppers who spend $30 on beauty products a $5 Target gift card via its Target Circle loyalty program.

Target’s beauty expansion is part of a larger wellness strategy that also encompasses personal care, technology, food, beverage, and nutrition categories.

“We understand that wellness is deeply personal, and it spans many different aspects of people's lives, so at Target our approach to wellness reaches into every category of our assortment,” said Rick Gomez, Target executive vice president and chief commercial officer.