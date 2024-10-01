Sponsored By

Podcast: What happens after this cooling off phase for plant-based products?

Douglas Brown with New Hope Network talks about the direction it’s headed

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

October 3, 2024

Plant-based products got off to a roaring start in the grocery sector a few years ago, but the market is starting to settle and evolve.

The plant-based meat sector is experiencing severe growing pains. Fresh meat alternatives had volume sales of 36.9 million for the 52 weeks ending May 19, down 21% year over year, according to Circana, a Chicago-based market research firm. 

Volume sales for frozen alternatives totaled 90.1 million over the same time period, down 11.7% year over year. 

Plant-based dairy is also going through a down cycle. Through May 19, non-dairy milk dollar sales were down 28.3% versus the same time in 2023 and volume was down 18.1%, according to Circana data. 

“Plant-based has been really struggling, but within the dairy category it is certainly struggling,” said John Crawford, SVP, Client Insight-Dairy, at Circana. “Part of that is they took price increases a little bit later than dairy did, and so when dairy milk started to go down, plant-based milks really had to increase their prices to cover their costs.” 

So where exactly is the plant-based industry headed? In this episode of SN off the Shelf, Supermarket News Senior Editor Bill Wilson talks with Douglas Brown, senior retail reporter with New Hope Network. Brown talks about the state of the industry and some emerging trends with plant-based products. 

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

