California label law clarifies when food will expire

A new law that aims to reduce confusion on the “best by” dates of food products, requiring new labeling, has been signed into law by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, but it’s still a year and a half away from taking effect.

The bill, AB 660 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, was signed on Sept. 28 and will require manufacturers to include “Best If Used By” and “Use By” labels on packaged food.

Irwin said in a press release that more than 50 phrases are used on date labels for food products to communicate freshness, while others such as “Sell By” labels are intended for grocers to manage stock rotation schedules.

Those “Sell By” labels often mislead consumers into thinking that the food is no longer safe for consumption.

In addition to the label requirements, consumer-facing “Sell By” labels will be prohibited to reduce the likelihood of confusion, Irwin said in a press release.

“Having to wonder whether our food is still good is an issue that we all have struggled with,” Irwin said, adding that the law is “a monumental step to keep money in the pockets of consumers while helping the environment and the planet.”

Erica Parker, a policy associate with Californians Against Waste, said in a press release that Californians throw out an estimated six million tons of food waste annually and that “confusion over date labels is a leading cause.”

“The inconsistent use of phrases like ‘Sell By,’ ‘Expires On,’ ‘Freshest Before,’ and others makes for an impossible-to-navigate system for consumers who don’t want to throw away good food or make their families sick,” Parker said.