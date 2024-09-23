California outlaws plastic grocery bags

California’s ban on all plastic bags used by grocery retailers has now become law.

Senate Bill 1053 and Assembly Bill 2236, which called for the elimination of plastic bags, were signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom over the weekend.

The ban officially starts on Jan. 1, 2026, and grocers will only be allowed to offer paper grocery bags.

In 2022, the state became the first in the nation to pass a law banning single-use produce bags. That law takes effect on Jan. 1.

In 2014, California legislation allowed for the use of heavier, reusable plastic bags. However, those bags were considered difficult to recycle and were rarely reused, according to advocates for the recent proposals eliminating single-use plastic grocery bags.

The California Grocers Association endorsed the ban on reusable plastic grocery bags when the two bills were introduced to the California Senate and General Assembly.

“We know even the best policies may need to be updated over time to reflect changes in our society,” California Grocers Association VP of Government Relations Daniel Conway said in a statement earlier this year, referring to the ban on single-use plastic produce bags.

“Consumers are calling for sustainable practices from California businesses, but still value a convenient shopping experience, said CGA President and CEO Ron Fong. “This bill bridges the two to meet consumers where they are while demonstrating care for the environments in which our stores reside.”