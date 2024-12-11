Sponsored By

HelloFresh under investigation for alleged child labor

The meal-kit giant terminates relationship with staffing company

Timothy Inklebarger, Editor

December 11, 2024

1 Min Read
HelloFresh logo
The underage employers were discovered working night shifts at HelloFresh’s Factor75 brand facilityHelloFresh

German meal-kit company HelloFresh is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor for allegedly employing six migrant teenagers at a cooking and packaging facility in Aurora, Ill., according to a story published on Friday by ABC News.

The underage employers were discovered working night shifts at HelloFresh’s Factor75 brand facility, according to the report, which noted that some had migrated from Guatemala. The workers were reported to the Labor Department by Immigrant Solidarity, an immigrant rights advocacy group. 

ABC News reported that the Labor Department is also investigating Midway Staffing, which has hired staff for the facility.

A HelloFresh spokesperson told ABC News that the company is “deeply troubled to learn of the allegations made against a former temporary staffing agency.” 

“As soon as we learned of these allegations, we immediately terminated the relationship,” the spokesperson said. 

HelloFresh said it has “strict protocols” set to ensure ethical business practices. 

“We have zero tolerance for any form of child labor, and we have taken action to ensure no minors perform work in or have access to our facilities,” the company said in a statement released to ABC News.

Midway Staffing CEO RJ Parrilli told the Chicago Tribune that it is cooperating with the investigation and has provided the Labor Department with “payroll, time and personnel data.”

“Midway Staffing denies that its actions or practices contributed to or caused any alleged child labor violations,” Parrilli told the newspaper.

About the Author

Timothy Inklebarger

Timothy Inklebarger

Editor

Timothy Inklebarger is an editor with Supermarket News. 

See more from Timothy Inklebarger
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

The front of a Stop & Shop store.
Grocery Technology
Stop & Shop rolls out ‘savings’ kiosk to half its stores
Stop & Shop rolls out ‘savings’ kiosk to half its stores
Hands holding a receipt at a grocery store
Consumer Trends
Retail food inflation outpaced restaurant menu prices for 2nd time in three months
Retail food inflation outpaced restaurant menu prices for 2nd time in three months
Woman shopping and picking up chips in a Hy-Vee
Retail Media
Hy-Vee partners with Grocery TV
Hy-Vee partners with Grocery TV
A person looking at Walmart deals on their phone
Grocery Technology
Walmart is still the king of tech
Walmart is still the king of tech
An Albertsons storefront
Mergers & Acquisitions
Albertsons terminates merger agreement, files lawsuit against Kroger
Albertsons terminates merger agreement, files lawsuit against Kroger