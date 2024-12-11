HelloFresh under investigation for alleged child labor

German meal-kit company HelloFresh is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor for allegedly employing six migrant teenagers at a cooking and packaging facility in Aurora, Ill., according to a story published on Friday by ABC News.

The underage employers were discovered working night shifts at HelloFresh’s Factor75 brand facility, according to the report, which noted that some had migrated from Guatemala. The workers were reported to the Labor Department by Immigrant Solidarity, an immigrant rights advocacy group.

ABC News reported that the Labor Department is also investigating Midway Staffing, which has hired staff for the facility.

A HelloFresh spokesperson told ABC News that the company is “deeply troubled to learn of the allegations made against a former temporary staffing agency.”

“As soon as we learned of these allegations, we immediately terminated the relationship,” the spokesperson said.

HelloFresh said it has “strict protocols” set to ensure ethical business practices.

“We have zero tolerance for any form of child labor, and we have taken action to ensure no minors perform work in or have access to our facilities,” the company said in a statement released to ABC News.

Midway Staffing CEO RJ Parrilli told the Chicago Tribune that it is cooperating with the investigation and has provided the Labor Department with “payroll, time and personnel data.”

“Midway Staffing denies that its actions or practices contributed to or caused any alleged child labor violations,” Parrilli told the newspaper.