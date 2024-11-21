Instacart’s new tool helps shoppers see if they’re SNAP eligible

Last-mile delivery service Instacart has rolled out a new tool that enables users to determine whether they’re eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

The San Francisco-based grocery tech company said on Thursday that the eligibility screener is via Advocatia, a Lake Bluff, Ill.-based social services tech company that aims to simplify the process of signing up for social services.

“In less than 60 seconds, they can anonymously check if they may be eligible and get quick access to the most-relevant state resources, helping streamline enrollment,” Dani Dudeck, chief corporate affairs officer at Instacart, said in a blog post on Thursday. “This is the first time an online grocery platform has offered a SNAP screening tool to consumers, making it easier than ever for people to check their eligibility and immediately find the resources they need to enroll.”

Instacart said it is also making the eligibility tool available for its healthcare partners, such as the National Association of Community Health Centers.

The announcement comes at a time when the SNAP program, run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, faces increased scrutiny under the incoming Trump Administration and Republican-led Congress.

A recent report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities noted that both the House Republican Study Committee and the Republican House Budget Committee are calling for massive cuts to the program, which cost $119.4 billion in fiscal year 2022.

Meanwhile, the USDA announced on Monday that it is expanding safeguards to prevent out-of-state fraud in the SNAP program and engaging in “many more modernization and integrity efforts.”

The USDA said in a press release that the majority of fraud within the SNAP program takes place through out-of-state purchases. The pilot program will automatically block those out-of-state purchases, but will enable SNAP users to activate their cards for out-of-state use.

“When SNAP participants are victims of fraud, it means missed meals and financial strain for SNAP families,” said USDA Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Deputy Under Secretary Cindy Long in the press release. “This pilot program is one of many ways USDA is working diligently and innovatively to empower participants with stronger protections so they can use their benefits safely and without interruption.”

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack also sent letters to governors across the country encouraging them to invest in SNAP cards that use chip technology to help prevent unauthorized use of the benefits.

“SNAP cardholders can and should be afforded the same preventative protections that other cardholders are afforded under credit and debit industry standards,” Vilsack said. “The industry shift toward chip cards has proven an effective method to safeguard card usage from theft and fraud.”

The Food and Nutrition Service is also working on other initiatives, including: