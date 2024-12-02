Trader Joe’s takes legal action against wine shop in NYC

Trader Joe’s is accusing Joe’s Wine Co. of a willful and blatant violation of the grocery retailer’s intellectual property rights in New York City.

Trader Joe’s, based in Monrovia, Calif., recently filed a lawsuit against the wine shop in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Joe’s Wine Co. opened in late November, just blocks away from where Trader Joe’s operated a wine shop from 2006 to 2022, as well as two other Trader Joe’s stores. Earlier this year, Trader Joe’s Wine Shop was converted into a Trader Joe’s grab-and-go store.

Trader Joe’s alleges that Joe’s Wine Co. originally used a circular logo, color scheme, and wood paneling similar to the grocer’s distinctive trademarks and aesthetic.

After receiving notice of an impending lawsuit from Trader Joe’s, Joe’s Wine Co. removed its name and signage and assured Trader Joe’s it would select a new name and branding, according to the lawsuit.

However, the lawsuit states that, in mid-November, Joe’s Wine Co. continued to use the name "Joe’s Wine Co." and wood paneling similar to Trader Joe’s.

Trader Joe’s is seeking injunctive relief and monetary damages for trademark infringement, false designation of origin, false advertising, unfair competition, and trademark dilution under the Lanham Act and New York state law. The Lanham Act is a federal law that addresses trademark infringement.

The lawsuit also alleges that Trader Joe’s crew members at stores in New York City have received dozens of inquiries from customers who are confused and believe Joe’s Wine Co. is operated by Trader Joe’s.

“Due to the striking similarity of its name and other elements to Trader Joe’s trademarks and trade dress, and the store’s close proximity to other Trader Joe’s locations, Joe’s Wine Co. is misleading to customers and is marketed in a way that implies endorsement and affiliation by Trader Joe’s. This will likely cause confusion with the Trader Joe’s trademarks and trade dress,” the lawsuit states.

Trader Joe’s has not responded to a request for comment.

Trader Joe’s Wine Shop was at the center of a labor dispute before it closed in 2022. Employees of the store filed an unfair labor practices charge with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging that the company closed the store to retaliate against workers seeking to unionize.

In January, the NLRB filed a complaint against Trader Joe’s, seeking to force the company to reopen the wine store and compensate employees who lost their jobs.