fresh-categories-intro.png GummyBone/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Though challenged by the pandemic, deli remained atop all fresh subcategories in terms of dollar sales, with $37.6 billion for the 52 weeks ending May 30.
2020 Category Guide: Fresh departments a mixed bag for grocery retailers

Essentials like meat and dairy are strong, but service departments are challenged

Since the onset of the coronavirus in the U.S., sales results for supermarket fresh departments have been decidedly mixed. While meat and dairy have emerged as sales leaders, the limited service/assortment and/or shutting down of bakery and deli counters across many stores have had severely negative impact on sales in areas like deli-prepared food, made-to-order cakes and other fresh food items.

TAGS: Dairy Deli Produce & Floral Bakery Seafood
