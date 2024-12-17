Weis Markets acquires Saylor’s Market

Sponsored By

Weis Markets is buying a family-owned grocery store in Newville, Pa., the grocer announced Monday. 

The sale of Saylor’s Market is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. Once finished, the store will briefly close to be converted into a Weis Markets.Details of the transaction were not disclosed. 

“Saylor’s has served the Newville community with a strong focus on customer service and a commitment to the community,” said Jonathan Weis, chairman and CEO of Weis Markets. “We share these values and look forward to interviewing Saylor’s associates for employment with our company.”

Donald Saylor opened Saylor’s Market in 1977, steadily expanding the 6,000-square-foot store into a 42,000-square-foot supermarket that employed more than 100 people. Saylor died in 2002, according to the store’s website, and his sons, Curt and Craig, have continued to operate the grocery store, along with their children. 

This is Weis Markets' third store acquisition in 2024. In October, the Sunbury, Pa.-based grocer purchased two stores in Franklin County, Pa.

However, one Weis Markets store will close in the coming weeks. The Weis Markets location in the Country Club Shopping Center in Dallas Township, Pa., will shut down in January.

Weis Markets said the store, purchased in 2019, had been underperforming.The grocer added that employees at the Country Club location will be transferred to nearby stores.

Weis Markets operates 198 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia, and Virginia.

