Aldi opens Michigan store

German discount grocer Aldi opened its newest store on Thursday in the Kalamazoo, Mich., suburb of Portage, the retailer said in a press release.

Aldi celebrated the new store at 5070 S. Westnedge Ave. by handing out gift bags with popular Aldi products to the first 100 customers.

Aldi also is allowing shoppers to enter a sweepstakes through Sept. 29 for the chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster, and easier,” Ryan Fritsch, Webberville vice president for Aldi, said in a press release. “Aldi is positioned to help keep costs as low as possible because of our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency. We’re committed to offering our shoppers the products they know and love at the lowest possible prices, period! We have served the Portage community for more than six years and are excited to continue offering residents an affordable way of shopping.”

Aldi made headlines in mid-September with the release of traffic data from Placer.ai, which showed double-digit foot traffic growth in the first five months of 2024.

Aldi operates 2,414 U.S. locations as of Sept. 17, according to data analytics company ScrapeHero.com.