Sponsored By

Aldi opens Michigan store

Discount grocer’s foot traffic continuing to grow with rapid expansion

Timothy Inklebarger, Editor

September 26, 2024

1 Min Read
Aldi operates 2,414 U.S. locations as of Sept. 17, according to data analytics company ScrapeHero.com.
Aldi operates 2,414 U.S. locations as of Sept. 17, according to data analytics company ScrapeHero.com.Getty Images

German discount grocer Aldi opened its newest store on Thursday in the Kalamazoo, Mich., suburb of Portage, the retailer said in a press release.

Aldi celebrated the new store at 5070 S. Westnedge Ave. by handing out gift bags with popular Aldi products to the first 100 customers. 

Aldi also is allowing shoppers to enter a sweepstakes through Sept. 29 for the chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card. 

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster, and easier,” Ryan Fritsch, Webberville vice president for Aldi, said in a press release.  “Aldi is positioned to help keep costs as low as possible because of our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency. We’re committed to offering our shoppers the products they know and love at the lowest possible prices, period! We have served the Portage community for more than six years and are excited to continue offering residents an affordable way of shopping.”

Aldi made headlines in mid-September with the release of traffic data from Placer.ai, which showed double-digit foot traffic growth in the first five months of 2024. 

Aldi operates 2,414 U.S. locations as of Sept. 17, according to data analytics company ScrapeHero.com.

About the Author

Timothy Inklebarger

Timothy Inklebarger

Editor

Timothy Inklebarger is an editor with Supermarket News. 

See more from Timothy Inklebarger
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

Read more

The front of a Costco warehouse.
Finance
Costco’s Q4 not as strong as earlier earnings, but still solidCostco’s Q4 not as strong as earlier earnings, but still solid
A deli case showing Boar's Head deli meat.
Recalls
Listeria outbreak claims a 10th victimListeria outbreak claims a 10th victim
The front of a Giant Eagle store.
Fresh Produce
Giant Eagle cuts prices on produceGiant Eagle cuts prices on produce
The grocery chain celebrated the ESOP’s launch with a party for its employees where the company gave away a car.
Retail Labor
Balls Food Stores employees are now ownersBalls Food Stores employees are now owners
The Meijer logo
Sustainability
Meijer hits its carbon emissions reduction goal a year earlyMeijer hits its carbon emissions reduction goal a year early