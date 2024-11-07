Aldi to open five new stores, remodels two others

German discount grocer Aldi will open five new stores and reopen two remodeled locations on Nov. 14, the no-frills grocer announced.

Each of the seven locations is in a different state, and the stores are spread across the country.

The remodeled stores are located in Morton Grove, Ill., 7905 Golf Rd., and Waukesha, Wis., 1663 Arcadian Ave. Aldi said those locations are “part of an ongoing initiative to remodel and expand existing Aldi stores.”

The five new stores are located in:

Midland, Mich., 4801 Bay City Rd.

Cabot, Ark., 1118 West Main St.

St. Louis, Mo., 13047 Butler Crest Dr.

Falmouth, Mass., 39 Davis Straits

Pomona, Calif., 1670 Indian Hill Blvd.

Aldi operates 2,428 stores across the U.S., as of Oct. 15, according to Scrapehero.com.